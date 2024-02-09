State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Feb. 20 in Raleigh and by Teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh. The public may attend in-person or listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHAT: State Water Infrastructure Authority Meeting

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, 9 a.m. – 4:10 p.m.

WHERE: Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center, 4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh (and via WebEx)

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

To listen to the meeting via WebEx:

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m9703ff21c5cf1db811c16e4441b952a7

Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415.655.0003

Access Code: 2438 418 0086

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority, visit https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority.

