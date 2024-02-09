Bill Creating Sales Tax Holiday On Electric Bicycles And Scooters Passes Second Committee

FLORIDA, February 9 - Tallahassee, FL – Senator Linda Stewart (D- Orlando) unanimously passed SB 58 through the Senate Finance and Tax Committee. The bill would create two 45 day sales tax exemption periods on personal electric transportation vehicles.

The bill specifically provides sales tax breaks for the following items: an electric bicycle with a sales price of $1,750 or less, an electric scooter with a sales price of $500 or less, a helmet with a sales price of $150 or less, Knee pads with a sales price of $50 or less, and Elbow pads with a sales price of $50 or less.

“This is an effort to increase personal autonomy in transportation, reduce our overall emissions, and help close the transportation access gaps experienced by many Floridians,” said Stewart. “There are countless examples I could give where one of these devises could transform someone’s life and unlock opportunities in employment, education, and access to greater transportation resources.”

The sales tax holiday is set to run for two periods later this year, one from August 1 - September 14, and the second from November 1 – December 15. These two sales tax break opportunities are proposed to coincide with the back-to-school period when many students may purchase these devices to help them navigate campuses, and the holiday shopping season when these items make popular gifts.

“By providing this sales tax break over two periods of time we give people the chance to save a good amount of money on these sometimes expensive purchases and grant them greater access to opportunities through expanding their mobility,” said Stewart.

###