Gov. Inslee appoints Angela J. Kaake to the King County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, February 9 - Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Angela J. Kaake to the King County Superior Court. She will be appointed to replace Judge Chad Allred, who retired from the bench effective January 15, 2024.

For over 22 years, Kaake has served as a prosecuting attorney at the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO). Kaake chose to prosecute crimes to serve crime victims and to safeguard a fair process for defendants. She has significant misdemeanor and felony trial experience and specialized in domestic violence and sexual assault cases for much of her career. As part of the leadership team in the KCPAO’s Domestic Violence Unit, she participates in discussions and consultations regarding Project Safety, their award-winning program to provide civil legal aid to crime victims.

Over the last five years, Kaake has held a trial supervisory position, during which time she supervised, mentored, advised and developed over 35 attorneys. Kaake also assisted in starting a partnership between the KCPAO and the YWCA to provide services to victims of gender-based violence who have been arrested or charged as defendants. This partnership resulted in the creation of Survivors FIRST (Facilitating Interventions and Resources for Survivors of Trauma), a program that focuses on women of color who have been arrested or charged and diverts them from the criminal justice system. It is the first program of its kind in the nation and receives federal and state funding.

Kaake is also active in her community. Since 1994, she has served as the president and registered agent of Breakaway Women’s Lacrosse Team. From 2019 to 2023 she served on the board of the Pacific Northwest Women’s Lacrosse Association, and previously served as a youth lacrosse coach and referee. And since 2018, she has been a member of the DAWN (Domestic Abuse Women’s Network) Adopt-a-Family Program.

“Angela Kaake is a well-respected, dedicated public servant, and she is well prepared to serve the King County community in this role,” said Inslee. “I’m pleased that she will bring her integrity, work ethic, trial experience and compassion to the King County Superior Court bench.”

Kaake earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and her law degree from Seattle University School of Law.