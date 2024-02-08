February 'Wildlife Express' goes underground for a closer look at the subnivean zone

The main cast of the subnivian environment is made up of voles, mice, shrews and red squirrels. Voles and mice are the most common mammals living in the subnivean zone. They seek shelter under the snow from freezing temperatures and predators, creating elaborate homes. Since they are active throughout the winter, they need everything that they would need during the summer.

Where there's small, plump little prey, there's predators. Weasels, fox and owls all patrol the subnivian zone, looking for frozen little balls of food scurrying beneath the snow's surface. Weasels are the smallest carnivores, or meateating animals, in Idaho. They have long slender bodies, short legs and pointed faces, perfectly designed to hunt in the subnivean zone.

