Gig Workers Solutions and ThynkFuel Media Partner to Empower the Self-Employed Workforce
Gig Worker Solutions partners with ThynkFuel Media to enhance benefits for self-employed, leveraging marketing expertise for greater reach and support.
We understand the challenges faced by the 75M+ self-employed who lack access to traditional employee benefits. Our mission is to bridge the gap and provide them with the resources they need to thrive.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gig Workers Solutions (GWS), a one-stop shop dedicated to providing essential benefits, solutions and resources to self-employed individuals, announces a strategic partnership with ThynkFuel Media, a full-service digital marketing agency. This collaboration aims to expand GWS's reach and empower more gig workers across the nation.
— Ryan Leggett
"At GWS, we understand the challenges faced by the over 75 million self-employed Americans who lack access to traditional employee benefits," said Ryan Leggett, CEO of Gig Workers Solutions. "Our mission is to bridge this gap and provide them with the resources they need to thrive, including health insurance, retirement savings plans, and worker's compensation assistance. Through this partnership with ThynkFuel, we can amplify our message and reach even more individuals seeking stability and well-being in the gig economy."
ThynkFuel brings over 20 years of experience in marketing and branding, including scaling over 12 businesses of their own with six successful exits. "We are excited to partner with GWS and use our expertise to empower a community that is so often overlooked," said Dr. Alexa D'Agostino, CEO of ThynkFuel. "With a full-service marketing approach, including social media, SEO, and PR, we will help GWS attract more members and elevate their impact."
The partnership goes beyond traditional marketing services. ThynkFuel is also joining GWS as an equity partner, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the company's vision. Additionally, D'Agostino will serve as GWS's fractional CMO, providing strategic guidance and marketing leadership.
"This partnership goes beyond marketing," said Brandon Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of GWS. "Together, we will leverage ThynkFuel's expertise and our combined passion to advocate for better working conditions and benefits for all gig workers. We believe this collaboration will be instrumental in shaping the future of the gig economy."
About Gig Workers Solutions
Gig Workers Solutions curates a thriving community of self-employed individuals and empowers them to achieve financial stability and well-being through innovative solutions and resources. These resources include health insurance, retirement savings plans, and worker's compensation assistance.
About ThynkFuel
ThynkFuel is a full-service digital marketing agency with over 20 years of experience scaling businesses and organizations. ThynkFuel Media distinguishes itself by not just creating visually appealing marketing campaigns but by crafting strategies that genuinely work and propel businesses to the next level. The company's ethos is rooted in thinking differently and providing the essential fuel for companies to soar. With a track record of assisting over 300 businesses and a team led by highly successful entrepreneurs, ThynkFuel Media leverages a blend of strategy, technology, marketing, and data to achieve substantial growth for its clients. ThynkFuel Media has garnered significant experience across a diverse range of industries, working with clients in technology, marketing, food/restaurant, fintech, education, ed-tech, beauty, retail, health and wellness, pet, healthcare, finance, and banking sectors.
Dr. Alexa D'Agostino
Thynkfuel Media
+1 914-414-9314
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok