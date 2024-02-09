Submit Release
Evaluation of medicinal products indicated for treatment of bacterial infections - Scientific guideline

Minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) breakpoints refer to specific concentrations of an active substance expected to have an effect on a clinical infection produced by a given pathogen.

They indicate the probability of treatment success (susceptibility breakpoint) or failure (resistance breakpoint) when administered at an approved dosage and indication.

They are also known as susceptibility testing interpretative criteria (STIC).

These breakpoints can inform physicians of patients with a particularly complex infection, supporting them to identify an appropriate treatment course. 

From 1 December 2022, MIC information is centralised and made available in the document below: 

