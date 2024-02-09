Meeting of the Executive Steering Group on Shortages and Safety of Medicinal Products (MSSG), European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 29 May 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 29 May 2024, 12:00 (CEST)
The Executive Steering Group on Shortages and Safety of Medicinal Products (MSSG) was established under Regulation 2022/123 on a reinforced role for the European Medicines Agency in crisis preparedness and management for medicinal products and medical devices.
The MSSG will be ensuring a robust response to issues impacting the quality, safety, efficacy and supply of medicinal products during major events or public health emergencies.