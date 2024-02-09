“Love, Pet, Adopt”: Young European Ambassadors campaign to shelter animals arrives in Georgia

Following a successful launch in Azerbaijan this winter, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) brought the “Love, Pet, Adopt!” campaign to the Georgian capital Tbilisi on 8 February.

YEAs in Georgia installed 20 shelter boxes in the streets of Tbilisi, with 80 more planned in both Tbilisi and other cities, including the regional capitals Kutaisi, Batumi and Zugdidi.

The initiative offers a sustainable approach to housing homeless animals and is an example of the positive impact which can be achieved through collaboration. YEAs hope the campaign will address the social and environmental challenges faced in the Eastern Partnership and promote sustainable practices such as upcycling.

Funding for the project was provided by the European Union in collaboration with the Georgian branch of Finnish technology company “Wolt”, whose delivery bags were recycled in order to create the boxes.

During the previous edition of the initiative in December, three YEAs in Azerbaijan managed to install 30 shelter boxes in the streets of Baku, Ganja, and Lankaran, sheltering over 40 cats.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.