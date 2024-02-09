European Solidarity Corps: volunteer for the Global Startup Awards in Budapest!

The Global Startup Awards are looking for an Innovation Project Assistant Volunteer to support their daily operations in Budapest for one year, from 20 March 2024 to 19 March 2025. Young people aged 18-30 from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine are eligible to apply.

The volunteer will support the Marketing, Business Development, IT, and Data Analysis teams in performing basic data analysis tasks. Communication will be conducted via virtual meetings, phone and email.

The ideal candidate should be proactive, interested in making new contacts, open towards personal development and eager to learn about other languages and cultures. Good communication skills, motivation to interact with the local community and support both field and office work, as well as an interest in international relations, democracy and international policies are also desirable assets.

A shared flat with all necessary utilities will be provided and the volunteer will also receive a monthly allowance of 120 000 HUF (approx. €310) and have their public transport costs covered. The EU’s Online Language Support tool will also be provided for the volunteer to study Hungarian.

The Hungarian National Agency will provide on-arrival and mid-term training, support before, during, and after the activities, evaluation meetings, mentor and supervisors’ support, as well as extra certificates or recommendation letters should the volunteer need them.

Applications are open until 1 March 2024 to applicants from the European Union, Eastern Partnership, Western Balkans, Türkiye and Lebanon.

Global Startup Awards (GSA) is the largest independent startup competition in the world, running programmes and organising events in over 120 countries. Its goal is to inspire, motivate, and recognise entrepreneurship on a global level. During its last competition, 28,000 startup projects were nominated, amassing 210.000 public votes.

