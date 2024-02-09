Reminder: Anglers can provide comments on F&G’s fishing seasons and fish management plan beginning Feb. 14 and attend public meetings to get more information

Beginning on Feb. 14, anglers will have not one, but three different opportunities to leave public comments and shape Idaho’s fisheries:

2025-27 Statewide Fishing Seasons and Rules

The (New) 6-Year Statewide Fish Management Plan

2024 Spring/Summer Chinook Salmon Fishing Seasons and Bag Limits

Idaho Fish and Game highly encourages angler input, so staff is also hosting meetings throughout the state to provide information and take comments in person. The collective voices of Idaho’s anglers help direct important decisions involving species and population management, as well as seasons and bag limits.

Public Meetings

Starting on Feb. 12 and running throughout the rest of the month, Fish and Game will be hosting a series of in-person open houses and public meetings in various parts of the state.

February 12: Riggins, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. MST, Riggins Community Center at 121 Lodge St.

February 13: Lewiston, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. PST, Clearwater Regional Office at 3316 16th St.

February 13: Cascade, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. MST, Valley EOC Building at 108 W Spring St.

February 13: Jerome, 6 – 8 p.m. MST, IDFG Magic Valley Regional Office at 324 S. 417 E., Hwy 93 Business Park.

February 13: Salmon, 6:00 – 8 p.m. MST, IDFG Salmon Regional Office at 99 Hwy 93 North.

February 15: Orofino, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. PST, IDFG Clearwater Hatchery at 118 Hatchery Roe Dr.

February 20: Hailey, 6:30 – 8 p.m. MST, Blaine County Community Campus at 1050 Fox Acres Rd.

February 20: Boise, open house, 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. MST, public meeting, 5:30 – 8 p.m. MST, IDFG Headquarters at 600 S. Walnut St.

February 21: Idaho Falls, 7 – 8:30 p.m. MST, IDFG Upper Snake Regional Office at 4279 Commerce Circle

February 21: Nampa, open house 10 a.m – 5 p.m MST, public meeting, 5:30 – 8 pm MST, IDFG Southwest Regional Office at 15950 N. Gate Blvd.

February 21: Moscow, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. PST, 1912 Center at 412 E 3rd St.

February 21: Coeur d’Alene, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. PST, IDFG Panhandle Regional Office at 2885 W. Kathleen Ave.

February 27: Pocatello, 5:30 – 8 p.m. MST, IDFG Southeast Regional Office at 1345 Barton Rd.