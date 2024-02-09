Governor Newsom Proclaims Lunar New Year 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring February 10, 2024, as Lunar New Year.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below.

PROCLAMATION

California joins people throughout the country and around the world in celebrating Lunar New Year and lifting up the diverse and dynamic communities that help make our state and nation what they are today.

Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities have shaped the Golden State through foundational contributions to our past, present and future. As we take pride in this rich heritage, we also reflect on the ugly history of violence and discrimination targeting these communities that persists to this day. All of us must call out past and present racism and fight for the safety and inclusion of our fellow Californians.

Our state’s vibrant diversity is a deep point of pride and source of enduring strength. Last year, for the first time, we recognized Lunar New Year as an official state holiday, inviting everyone to appreciate the traditions of this special holiday. One year after the tragedy in Monterey Park, we also honor the memory of those senselessly taken from us, and hold in our hearts the brave survivors and all those mourning lost friends and loved ones.

Today and every day, let us show support and solidarity for our AAPI friends, family and neighbors and recognize their irreplaceable contributions to our California story. As the Year of the Dragon begins, we wish happiness and good fortune to all.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim February 10, 2024, as “Lunar New Year.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 8th day of February 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

