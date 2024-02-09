Submit Release
Subskribe Appoints Plaid COO Eric Sager to Board of Directors

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subskribe, the Adaptive Quote-to-Revenue Platform for modern SaaS, today announced the appointment of Eric Sager, Chief Operating Officer of Plaid, to its Board of Directors.

“Eric has been a force of nature in helping us think strategically while putting the customer at the center of our universe,” explained Durga Pandey, CEO and Co-founder of Subskribe. “With a wealth of expertise leading strategy, sales, and growth, as well as extensive board experience, Eric is the perfect addition as we rapidly scale the company and fulfill our mission of enabling fast-growing SaaS companies to reinvent their business models and serve today’s empowered customers.”

Sager has over two decades of sales and strategy leadership experience and, before joining Plaid, held roles as Chief Revenue Officer of Bluevine and Head of Sales at Square. He also held strategic roles at Bain & Company earlier in his career.

“I have truly been impressed by how Subskribe has rapidly built a platform that is consistently replacing large incumbents and delivering real value in record time and budget,” Sager said. “Subskribe is not only a must-have technology for sales, finance, and revenue operations teams at growing SaaS companies, but also a dashboard for C-suite executives to make better strategic decisions and accelerate revenue growth. I’m excited to be part of the board because more and more SaaS businesses are adopting quote-to-revenue solutions, and Subskribe — being the first mover in this category — is well positioned to capture an outsized portion of the market.”

About Subskribe

Subskribe is the Adaptive Quote-to-Revenue Platform for modern SaaS companies. Totally unified. No silos. Zero reconciliation, from quote to revenue. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s leading SaaS companies, Subskribe helps businesses maximize revenue with innovative deal structures like ramp-up engagements, mid-term upsells, and flexible discounts. The result is faster time-to-market, increased top-line growth, and massive operational savings. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Subskribe is backed by venture firms including 8VC and Slow Ventures. For more information, visit www.subskribe.com.

