AZERBAIJAN, February 9 - From Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency Mr. President,

I am honored to convey to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election to the high office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am...

09 February 2024, 12:12