MDC offers free guided winter hikes Feb. 17 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Nature reveals herself more openly in winter with foliage off the trees and shrubs. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering free guided winter hikes from 10 to 11 a.m., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Bundle up, these hikes will be held snow or no snow. Kristen Muelleman, MDC naturalist, will lead hikes that explore birds, trees, and native plants in winter. Muelleman will talk about how wildlife survives winter’s often harsh conditions, and how plants store resources as they wait for spring.

These hikes are for all ages. Registration is required. To register visit:

For more information on the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter