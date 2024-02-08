Is there any hope for the UK’s economy?

Guess what issue is topping the charts of voter concerns? It’s the economy, stupid. Interest rates have soared. We've had high inflation. Mortgage rates have hit eye watering levels. And tax rates are at record highs.

So just how unhealthy is the UK's economy? How might things change in the run up to the next election – and will Rishi Sunak's pledges work out? Will whoever forms the next government be in for a nightmarish fiscal inheritance and what does this mean for public services? And what, or who, should we blame for the bad news?

This week's episode of the Expert Factor takes a deep dive into the UK economy.