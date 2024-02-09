NH Butterfly Monitoring Network to Offer Online Trainings Beginning March 6

Contact:

Heidi Holman, NH Fish and Game: 603-271-3018

Haley Andreozzi, UNH Cooperative Extension: 603-862-5327

February 9, 2024

Concord, NH – Butterflies serve as important biodiversity indicators for ecosystem health and provide food for many organisms such as migrating birds. There are more than 100 species of butterflies in New Hampshire, but data on their presence and distribution is limited. With butterflies frequenting forests, fields, wetlands, and backyards all over the state, volunteer observations are critical to providing a landscape view of the diversity of species in the state.

A six-part online training series hosted by the NH Butterfly Monitoring Network will provide information on butterflies in New Hampshire, butterfly biology and identification, and how to get involved in monitoring and data collection efforts. The NH Butterfly Monitoring Network is a collaborative effort designed to engage volunteers in the counting and identification of butterflies across the Granite State. Information provided by volunteers can contribute to the understanding of long-term trends in butterfly populations and inform conservation actions for both common and declining species.

Webinars in the series include:

March 6 from 6:30–7:30 p.m: Butterflies in New Hampshire

Heidi Holman, NH Fish & Game Department, and Haley Andreozzi, UNH Extension

March 13 from 6:30–7:30 p.m: Introduction to Identifying Butterflies

Mark Ellingwood, Wildlife Biologist and Volunteer with the Harris Center for Conservation Education

March 20 from 6:30–7:30 p.m: How to Identify Hairstreaks and Blue Butterflies

George DeWolf, Coordinator of the Baker Pond Butterfly Count

March 27 from 6:30–7:30 p.m: How to Identify Fritillary and Checkerspot Butterflies

Amy Highstrom, Coordinator of the Lake Sunapee Butterfly Count

April 3 from 6:30–7:30 p.m: How to Identify Brown and Skipper Butterflies

Rick Van de Poll, Ecologist and Research Director at Tin Mountain Conservation Center

April 10 from 6:30–7:30 p.m: Become a Volunteer Guide of the NH Butterfly Monitoring Network

Haley Andreozzi, UNH Extension

All butterfly enthusiasts are welcome regardless of experience. For more information and to register for any of these sessions visit naturegroupie.org.

The NH Fish and Game Department and UNH Cooperative Extension lead the NH Butterfly Monitoring Network with collaboration from partners statewide including NH Audubon, Tin Mountain Conservation Center, the Harris Center for Conservation Education, and the Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust.