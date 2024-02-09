MEETING NOTICE: Seafood Marketing Advisory Commission Meeting

February 9, 2024

The Maryland Seafood Marketing Advisory Commission will meet on Thursday, February 22nd, 3 p.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture headquarters. Agenda items include: a recap of previous marketing initiatives for the Maryland seafood industry, plans for marketing initiatives forthcoming, review of seafood marketing programs, and discussions on the seafood industry in Maryland.

For those interested in attending, please contact Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Seafood Marketing Director, Matthew Scales at Matthew.Scales1@Maryland.gov.

For those interested in joining virtually, please see the Google Meet login information below.

Time zone: America/New_York

Google Meet joining info

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/uvv-uyif-sva

Or dial: ‪(US) +1 440-462-2814‬ PIN: ‪850 954 657‬#

More phone numbers: https://tel.meet/uvv-uyif-sva?pin=4153428841807