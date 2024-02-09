MÉTIS NATION APPLAUDS SUPREME COURT OF CANADA DECISION ON INDIGENOUS CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES

Ottawa, On, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the constitutional validity of An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families (the “Act”) in a historic and unanimous judgement.

The Act (previously known as Bill C-92) is an innovative and piece of federal legislation that the Métis Nation was a part of developing and that it fully supports. As such, the Métis National Council and its Governing Members intervened at the Supreme Court of Canada to ensure the Act was upheld.

“We are extremely pleased that the Supreme Court of Canada was unanimous in upholding this forward looking, innovative and reconciliation-based piece of legislation,” said Métis National Council President Cassidy Caron.

Caron added, “The Act provides a legislative framework for our Métis governments to fully exercise their jurisdiction in relation to child and family services, and many are already doing so. This judgement confirms this work is on a solid legislative and constitutional foundation.”

The decision also confirms that the federal government is on the right track in advancing legislation that affirms rights protected by section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, as opposed to continuing to deny those rights.

Currently, Bill C-53: An Act to Recognition Certain Métis Governments in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta is before Parliament, which is premised on the same affirmation of rights. The judgement sends the strong message that Parliament is on the right track in adopting this type of reconciliation-based legislation.

“I want to applaud the current federal government in advancing the Act with the Métis Nation and other Indigenous peoples. Today’s decision confirms this type of collaboration with Indigenous is the way forward. We look forward to implementing this Act and seeing Bill C-53 also become law soon.”

Following the release of today’s decision, the Métis National Council and Governing Members will complete a detailed review of the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision to determine its impacts on Métis governments and citizens across the Homeland and provide additional comments in the days ahead.

-30-

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord, the MNC advocates on behalf of its Governing Members—the democratically elected Métis Governments of Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia—to advance Métis rights and interests within their respective jurisdictions, including the implementation of the Métis Nation’s inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with MNC Governing Members. Cassidy Caron is the President of the Métis National Council.

