Advantage Solutions Announces Date and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: ADV) announced today that the company will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results at 7 a.m. ET on Feb. 29, 2024, to be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or, for international callers, 1-201-689-8471. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or, for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13742873. The replay will be available until Mar. 7, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous conference call webcast by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Advantage Solutions website at ir.advantagesolutions.net/investor-relations. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions uniquely positioned at the intersection of brands and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America and Europe through which the company serves the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

Sean Choksi
investorrelations@advantagesolutions.net

Peter Frost
press@advantagesolutions.net


