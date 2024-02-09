COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared walnut allergen
- Company Name:
- Zingerman’s Bakehouse
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Zingerman’s Bakehouse of Ann Arbor, MI is recalling Zingerman's Bakehouse Black Magic Brownie Individually Packaged & Zingerman's Bakehouse Black Magic Brownie 4 Pack because they may contain undeclared WALNUTS. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to WALNUTS run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The recalled products were distributed in Southeast Michigan through retail stores and online at www.zingermans.com.
Zingerman's Bakehouse Black Magic Brownie, Individually Packaged, 4 oz. in clear film with Purple & Yellow Front Label on front and White nutritional label on back.
UPC 844397000706
Sell by 2/11 Lot# 355 & Sell by 2/12 Lot #356
And
Zingerman's Bakehouse Black Magic Brownie 4 Pack, 1 lb. in cellophane bag sealed at top with Purple & Yellow Front Label on front and White nutritional label on back.
UPC 844397008795
Sell by 2/11 Lot# 355 & Sell by 2/12 Lot# 356
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after a consumer reported finding a walnut in a Zingerman’s Bakehouse Black Magic Brownie, Individually Packaged which did not list walnut on label. Investigation into the source of the walnut is ongoing.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return or dispose of the recalled product. Consumers with questions or to receive a full refund may contact our Service Department at 734-761-7255, 7 days a week, 7 am-5pm.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Service Department
- 734-761-7255