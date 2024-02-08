Submit Release
News Search

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,940 in the last 365 days.

NECJD Judge Sandberg investiture set for March 8, 2024

The investiture of Northeast Central Judicial District Judge Theodore T. Sandberg will be held March 8, 2024 at the Grand Forks County Courthouse in Grand Forks. The event will begin at 1:30 PM in Courtroom 303. A reception will follow.

Download the investiture invitation.

You just read:

NECJD Judge Sandberg investiture set for March 8, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more