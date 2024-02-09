Sustain SoCal to Host Groundbreaking Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems Event on Feb. 20

Showcased speakers and thought leaders to deliver insights into the future of agriculture, sustainable supply chains, innovative farming practices and much more

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) is excited to announce the upcoming Innovating toward Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems event, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The event will take place in person at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, located at 5270 California Ave, Irvine, CA 92617.



Bringing together years of sustainability experience as well as renowned experts in the innovative agriculture space, this event promises to be a can’t-miss gathering for those interested in sustainable food, farming and the future of agriculture. Recognized pioneers and policy experts from Southern California and surrounding regions will converge to share their invaluable perspectives, practical insights, and vision regarding the direction of sustainability in today's food and agriculture landscape.

Distinguished speakers include:

In addition to advancing discourse in this specialized domain, the event offers attendees a unique opportunity to directly engage with thought leaders and leverage their expertise to better understand cutting-edge concepts, technologies, future market opportunities, products, services, and the regulatory landscape.

Moreover, attendees will have the chance to strengthen their professional networks and forge lasting relationships with industry peers in a professional yet warm atmosphere.

C. Scott Kitcher, President, and CEO of Sustain SoCal, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, “Recent scientific research from the US EPA found that the agricultural sector accounted for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States in 2021. Given the sheer importance of lowering emissions and mitigating the lasting impacts of climate damage, it is crucial that we begin to make ever-greater strides towards a truly sustainable agricultural and food system. The sector also pressurizes other natural resources such as soil health and water ecosystems. In addition, the myriad linkages of the agriculture and food sector to the broader biodiversity and nutrition underscore the importance of this sector. We are thrilled to have a tremendous lineup of highly experienced speakers to share their invaluable expertise in this area with our attendees. This is a must-attend event for everyone, especially in Southern California and beyond.”

For more information and registration details, visit:

https://sustainsocal.org/event/sustainable-agriculture-food-2024/

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .

