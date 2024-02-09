Submit Release
News Search

There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,001 in the last 365 days.

Digital Twin in Vehicle Manufacturing Market Size

The key players operating in the market are Bosch Rexroth AG, ANSYS, Inc., Schneider Electric SE., PTC Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., IBM Corporation, Altair Engineering Inc., General Electric Company, SAP SE, and Siemens, are some of the market players operating in the global market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global digital twin in vehicle manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% from 2024 to 2029.

The growth of the global digital twin in the vehicle manufacturing market is driven by advancements in technology such as IoT devices and sensors, as well as growing demand for predictive maintenance solutions.

Unlock the Executive Summary of the report at only USD 249. Book a call now: https://tidycal.com/yashsushiljain/unlock-strategic-insights-press-release

Key Market Trends

  • Integration of AI and Machine Learning: Increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies within digital twin systems enables more advanced predictive analytics and optimization capabilities. This allows manufacturers to predict maintenance needs, optimize vehicle performance, and enhance production processes.
  • Expansion of IoT Connectivity: The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors in vehicles facilitates the collection of real-time data, enabling more comprehensive and accurate digital twin models. This enhanced connectivity allows for more precise monitoring of vehicle components, leading to improved maintenance strategies and overall operational efficiency.
  • Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions: Growing adoption of cloud-based digital twin platforms offers scalability, flexibility, and accessibility to manufacturers. Cloud-based solutions enable seamless collaboration, data sharing, and remote access to digital twin models, enhancing collaboration among stakeholders and streamlining decision-making processes across geographically dispersed teams.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Twin in Vehicle Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2029’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the product digital twin segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital twin in vehicle manufacturing market from 2024 to 2029
  • As per the application outlook, the predictive maintenance segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital twin in vehicle manufacturing market from 2024 to 2029
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North American region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
  • Bosch Rexroth AG, ANSYS, Inc., Schneider Electric SE., PTC Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., IBM Corporation, Altair Engineering Inc., General Electric Company, SAP SE, and Siemens among others, are some of the key players operating in the global digital twin in vehicle manufacturing market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/digital-twin-in-vehicle-manufacturing-market-4410

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • System Digital Twin
  • Product Digital Twin
  • Process Digital Twin

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Predictive Maintenance
  • Business Optimization
  • Product Design and Development
  • Others

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • IoT
  • AI
  • ML
  • Simulation Tools
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238/ +91 9769352498

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment 


Contact: Yash Jain

Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238/ +91 9769352498

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Digital Twin in Vehicle Manufacturing Market Size

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more