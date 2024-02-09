ConnectWise Empowers the IT Channel Ecosystem Globally with the Appointment of Gregg Lalle as SVP and GM of IT Nation

TAMPA, Flo., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of technology solutions providers (TSPs), today announced the promotion of Gregg Lalle to Senior Vice President (SVP) and General Manager (GM) of IT Nation a newly created business unit, dedicated to the growth and success of partners globally. In his new role, Lalle will report to Alan Komet, Executive Vice President (EVP), Business Operations and Programs at ConnectWise.



Lalle is an accomplished sales leader with a strong track record of success. As the former Senior Vice President of International Sales at ConnectWise, he played a pivotal role in driving global sales growth for the company. With over 15 years of experience at ConnectWise, Lalle has held various leadership positions, including Director of EMEA & Distribution, where he successfully expanded into new markets and established distribution channels. His expertise in sales, CRM, and go-to-market strategy has been instrumental in propelling ConnectWise's overall success.

The IT Nation is a vibrant global community that fosters collaboration, shared success, and continuous improvement. Through peer groups like IT Nation Evolve, conferences like IT Nation Connect, training, and community events—partners gain unparalleled opportunities to connect, learn, and grow. Through the IT Nation community, partners also get access to ConnectWise University courses that provide valuable business guidance and resources. Recent investments in partners worldwide, including a new business unit and Gregg Lalle's promotion, demonstrate a commitment to partner growth.

“Gregg's exceptional track record in leading global sales organizations, his unwavering dedication to supporting partners and unwavering passion for fostering the growth and enablement of partner organizations worldwide, positioned him as the ideal candidate for this role,” said Komet. “As we recognize that our community of MSPs is the lifeblood of ConnectWise, we are thrilled to announce our unwavering investment and commitment to our partners through Gregg's newly appointed position. This appointment signifies our dedication to fostering strong partnerships and driving mutual success within our vibrant ConnectWise community.”

"We are fully dedicated to our partners and are making significant investments in IT Nation to empower their growth and success,” said Lalle. “We deeply understand the intricacies of our partners' businesses and their evolving needs in the dynamic IT industry. As we look ahead to 2024, we are committed to further expanding our support and investment in our partners on a global scale."

“ConnectWise is actively attuned to our business needs and shows continuous commitment to fostering our growth," expressed Lee Johnson, CTO & CISO at Air IT. "With Gregg at the helm, we are confident in the future of the IT Nation and look forwards to watching it continue to grow and evolve - Gregg has always played a key part in bringing the IT Nation community together, and we have no doubt this will now progress even further in 2024 and beyond.”

"Gregg's unwavering dedication to the growth of MSPs is truly inspiring. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated his passion for helping businesses like ours thrive,” said Colin Blumenthal, Managing Director, Sharp IT Services UK Limited. “We are thrilled by ConnectWise's commitment to investing in the IT Nation Community, and we firmly believe that Gregg is the perfect choice for this role. His expertise and enthusiasm make him the ideal fit to lead us into a successful future."

Lalle will be delivering a keynote presentation at our highly anticipated 2024 Automation Nation event. To learn more about ConnectWise, IT Nation, and the MSP Platform, please visit https://www.connectwise.com/theitnation.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

