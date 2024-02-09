CIDRZ SUPPORTS THE LUSAKA PROVINCE CHOLERA RESPONSE BY DONATING ASSORTED PPE AND IPC SUPPLIES WORTH OVER 500 THOUSAND KWACHA

The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) has donated assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Infection Prevention Control (IPC) supplies worth over 500 Thousand Kwacha to the Lusaka Province Health Office (LPHO) to support the provincial cholera response.

Speaking during the donation, CIDRZ’s Dr Sydney Mwamba, a Medical Mentor, commended the LPHO for the work done so far in response to the current cholera outbreak. Dr Mwamba said CIDRZ was delighted to join the many partners on board to support the provincial cholera response.

“We believe that our contribution, encompassing a diverse range of PPEs and IPC supplies, will significantly bolster the efforts to combat cholera within Lusaka province health facilities,” he said.

And receiving the donation on behalf of the Lusaka Provincial Health Director, LPHO Clinical Care Specialist Dr Sophia Msiska thanked CIDRZ for the contribution, stating that the donation of PPE, IPC supplies and other items being used in treatment centres and communities for the prevention of cholera will go a long way in supporting the provincial cholera response.

She commended CIDRZ for its contribution and acknowledged the strong partnership that continues to exist between CIDRZ and the Lusaka Provincial Health Office.

“We really appreciate the partnership and collaboration that we have with CIDRZ in the different aspects of health, ” Dr Msiska said.