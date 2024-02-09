Healthcare Asset Recovery Market – Global Forecasts to 2029
Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global healthcare asset recovery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2029.
The growth of the global healthcare asset recovery market is driven by technological advancements in medical equipment, the necessity for cost optimization in healthcare, and the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability.
Key Market Trends
- Data Security in Asset Management: With an increasing focus on securing sensitive patient information, companies are prioritizing secure processes and technology to assure data protection during asset recovery, addressing critical privacy issues in the shifting healthcare sector.
- Focus on Environmental Sustainability: Increasing awareness of the ecological impact of healthcare asset disposal is driving a shift towards sustainable practices. Organizations are adopting responsible and eco-friendly methods, aligning asset recovery processes with a broader commitment to environmental conservation in the healthcare sector.
- Circular Economy Practices: This trend encourages a closed-loop approach to waste reduction and responsible resource management. Healthcare firms are increasingly implementing circular economy principles into asset recovery plans to match with environmentally aware practices.
Key Market Insights
- As per the asset type outlook, the medical equipment segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global healthcare asset recovery market from 2024 to 2029
- As per the organization size outlook, the large medical facilities segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global healthcare asset recovery market from 2024 to 2029
- Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029.
By Asset Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Medical Equipment
- IT Hardware
- Software
By Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Small Clinics
- Mid-sized Hospitals
- Large Medical Facilities
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Data Security
- Environmentally Sustainable Practices
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central and South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
