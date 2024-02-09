Renalytix to Participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in the upcoming BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which will take place February 13-14, 2024 in Snowbird, Utah. Given the format of this event, no formal company presentation is expected. Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors during the event and meetings can be requested through BTIG.



Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is an in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory services company that is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The leadership team, with a combined 200+ years of healthcare and in-vitro diagnostic experience, has designed its KidneyIntelX laboratory developed test to enable risk assessment for rapid progressive decline in kidney function in adult patients with T2D and early CKD (stages 1-3). We believe that by understanding how disease will progress, patients and providers can take action early to improve outcomes and reduce overall health system costs. For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

