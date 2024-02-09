Submit Release
City of Regina Seeks Artist to Showcase Art in Public Park

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Regina has opened a Call for Artists to submit proposals for the creation of a new, original public artwork to install in Horizon Station Park. This is a land developer-funded civic art project in partnership with The Towns Development. The intention is to increase the cultural value of Horizon Station Park by creating a public art installation that reflects the underrepresented stories of Saskatchewan’s railways and acknowledges difficult truths related to its legacy. 

This call is open to mid-career and established artists or artist-led groups in Canada. Preference will be given to artists with ties to Treaty 4 Territory. Artists can submit their proposal by including a letter or video of intent, their Curriculum Vitae (CV), examples of existing work, the estimated cost of the proposed work and a project schedule. The deadline for proposal submission is March 4, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. CST, with installation of the art piece by October of 2024. 

For full proposal details and more information about this Call for Artists, visit Regina.ca/artistcalls 

