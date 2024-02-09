Governor Glenn Youngkin Appoints Chuck Zingler as Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services »

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed Charles (Chuck) Zingler as Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS).

Commissioner Zingler proudly served for nearly 30 years in the U.S. Navy including leadership positions afloat, ashore, overseas and in conflicts on three continents. He has led and operated with personnel and organizations that include units from all branches of U.S. Armed Forces and many agencies in the Intelligence and National Security communities. He has also served in key positions within the Navy, Combatant Commanders in Europe and in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, the Joint Chief of Staff, Department of Defense and in the White House.

In the private sector, Commissioner Zingler has worked across industries from Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and private equity companies and has served on numerous boards supporting business goals providing leading edge technologies to the uniformed services, Intelligence and National Security communities and championed employment, education and support programs for his fellow veterans and their family members.

He is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, holds a master’s degree in strategic intelligence, and served as a National Security Fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

In accepting his appointment, Commissioner Zingler said, “My proudest memories of my career are serving alongside Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and dedicated civilian service professionals who support our Nation. In my new role as Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, I look forward to continuing to fulfill the mission of Governor Youngkin and this agency in assuring that Virginia remains the #1 state in America for veterans and their families to live, work and raise a family.”

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates three long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.