Low Intensity Sweeteners Market Takes Center Stage in Health-Conscious Consumers' Choices

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low intensity sweeteners are sugar substitutes that provide sweetness without adding significant calories or carbohydrates to foods and beverages. These sweeteners are often used in products marketed as "sugar-free" or "diet" to provide sweetness without the negative health effects associated with consuming too much sugar, such as tooth decay and weight gain. The low intensity sweeteners market witnessed impressive growth in 2021, with a valuation of US$2.9 billion, and industry experts forecast continued growth in the coming years, with a projected CAGR of 4.6% leading to a market size of US$3.6 billion by 2026.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=4777320

Some common examples of low intensity sweeteners include:

Aspartame: This is a synthetic sweetener made from aspartic acid and phenylalanine. It is commonly used in diet sodas, sugar-free gum, and various other low-calorie or sugar-free products.

This is a synthetic sweetener made from aspartic acid and phenylalanine. It is commonly used in diet sodas, sugar-free gum, and various other low-calorie or sugar-free products. Saccharin: Saccharin is one of the oldest artificial sweeteners and is often used in tabletop sweeteners, diet soft drinks, and other products.

Saccharin is one of the oldest artificial sweeteners and is often used in tabletop sweeteners, diet soft drinks, and other products. Sucralose: Sucralose is derived from sugar through a chemical process that substitutes chlorine atoms for hydroxyl groups. It is commonly found in many diet sodas, baked goods, and other products marketed as sugar-free.

Sucralose is derived from sugar through a chemical process that substitutes chlorine atoms for hydroxyl groups. It is commonly found in many diet sodas, baked goods, and other products marketed as sugar-free. Stevia: Stevia is a natural sweetener extracted from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant. It is much sweeter than sugar and is often used in its purified form as a tabletop sweetener or as an ingredient in various food and beverage products.

In the application segment, the pharmaceuticals and personal care products sub-segment is projected to account for the fastest market growth in the low intensity sweetners market.

Low intensity sweeteners are used in crystallizing and non-crystallizing forms in syrups. In syrups, they act as a humectant, bodying agent, a stabilizer for vitamins & drugs, and a non-cariogenic sweetening agent. They act as good plasticizers and humectants, which make them applicable in non-fat soluble ointments, emulsion ointments, and gelatin capsules. The excellent spreading capacity makes it applicable in creams, ointments, and pastes. Low intensity sweeteners also find their applicability in personal care products such as mouthwashes and toothpastes. Thus, due to their numerous applications in pharmaceutical and personal care products the segment is estimated to observe the fastest growth.

The dry sub-segment by form is projected to account for the largest market share of the low intensity sweetners market over the forecast period.

Low intensity sweeteners in the powdered/crystal form are most used by manufacturers as these sweeteners are easier to use, and manufacturers are accustomed to using the powdered form of raw materials in food manufacturing processes as compared to the liquid form; therefore, dry low intensity sweeteners accounted for a larger market share. Though, powder/crystal low intensity sweeteners, such as allulose, are more expensive than liquid/syrup but have better properties which are beneficial to manufacturers.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the global low intensity sweetners market over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a drastic transformation regarding diet diversification, rapid urbanization, and liberal trade policies in the food sector. Furthermore, a rise in consumer awareness about health issues, an increase in the inclination of consumers toward health-benefiting food products, and a surge in income and purchasing power are the major factors driving growth for low intensity sweetener manufacturers in the region. The developing countries in the region, such as India and China, are witnessing a change in the lifestyles of consumers due to rapid urbanization and rising household incomes of the consumers. The South Asian and Pacific regions are witnessing a high risk with the prevalence of diabetes. The increase in incidences of diabetes is majorly attributed to lifestyle changes and physical inactivity. Due to these factors, consumers in the region are making drastic changes in their diet and inclining toward low-calorie and sugar-free products. This creates high growth opportunities for manufacturers of low intensity sweeteners in the Asia Pacific region.

Inquiry before buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=4777320

Key Market Player

The key players in this market include Ingredion Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Anderson Advanced Ingredients (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), and Roquette Frères (France). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

Browse Related Reports:

Specialty Chemicals Market

Specialty Food Ingredients Market

Sugar Substitutes Market

Natural Sweeteners Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com