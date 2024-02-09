Road Closure on County Route 25 (Guyan River Road) Beginning Monday, February 12, 2024

Page Content

County Route 26 (Guyan River Road), which runs onder the Interstate 64 Guyandotte River Bridge, will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 12, 2024, and Tuesday, February 13, 2024, while crews work on the Eastbound I-64 Guyandotte River Bridge as part of a widening project.

Traffic will be detoured to US 60 around the work zone.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution when traveling, watch for slow or stopped traffic, and follow all posted signs.​​