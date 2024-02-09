WV 2 widening project near Parkersburg approaches halfway mark to completion

Page Content

A Roads to Prosperity project to widen WV 2 near Parkersburg is approaching the halfway mark to completion.

A little over two miles of WV 2, from Valley Mills Road to WV 31, is being widened from two lanes to five lanes as part of the $27.46 million project. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was the lowest of six bidders for the project in November 2021.

In 2023, crews completed the majority of the excavation and cut work along the roadway, the first phase of drainage, additional paving, and guardrail construction. Scheduled work for 2024 includes grading, drainage, and utility work on the existing portion of roadway now that traffic has been relocated to the newly constructed section.











The intersection of WV 2 and WV 31 will be realigned, and a signal will be installed as part of this project.

The project, funded from Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program, is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2025.

The project is part of an ongoing plan to upgrade WV 2 to four lanes all the way from Parkersburg to Chester in the northern panhandle. WV 2 follows the Ohio River from Huntington to Chester.













