Road Closure on County Route 76 (Rines Ridge Road), to Begin Friday, February 9, 2024

A portion of County Route 76 (Rines Ridge Road) will be closed from milepost 7.61 to milepost 7.65, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning February 9, 2024, through Wednesday, February 14, 2024, for slip repair and tree trimming. School buses, mail delivery, and emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
