Jennifer Chapman of Just Commit Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A common mantra often encourages people to not be the victim, but to instead be a victor. Our guest, who is also a stroke survivor made that decision to be a victor, and now seeks to encourage others to do the same through her coaching and speaking. “I am turning my life’s story into my life’s mission,” she declares. This is the story of Jennifer Chapman.

Jennifer Chapman is a Certified Mindset Coach at Just Commit Coaching. Established in 2021, she helps men and women gain more clarity on who they are at their core, and how to move forward with more passion and purpose in their lives, on both a personal and professional level.

With individual personal coaching, there are three-, six-, and twelve-month options. “It’s about accountability and the support you receive,” summarizes Jennifer. “My framework includes a level of self-awareness, self-acceptance, and self-alignment.”

“As for business coaching, there are once-a-month workshops, with a six-month commitment for the companies that I work with,” explains Jennifer. “In addition to focusing on self-awareness, self-acceptance, and self-alignment, I also focus on their ‘Why”. The purpose of a six-month commitment is to establish a trusting relationship with their team and support them on a more holistic level.”

“As a certified Why Coach, I provide a powerful tool for people within an organization to establish each individual’s internal motivation,” adds Jennifer. “This is to understand why people do what they do, and to establish better communication and better self-awareness.” The Why Institute established the nine Why Characteristics that Jennifer focuses on. They include the following – To Contribute to a Greater Cause, To Create Relationships Based on Trust, To Make Sense Out of Things, To Find a Better Way and Share It, To Do Things the Right Way, To Think Different and Challenge the Status Quo, To Seek Mastery, To Create Clarity, and To Simplify.

In addition to personal and business coaching, Jennifer offers speaking engagements on a variety of topics. They include wellness, resilience, worth, and mindset. To specify regarding mindset, her signature topic, Jennifer is most passionate about the concept of embracing your inner warrior. “I believe that everyone has an inner warrior in them,” clarifies Jennifer. “It’s overcoming the victim mentality and taking our power back from those things beyond our control – how to control our controllables.”

“My story is my superpower,” recalls Jennifer. “At eleven years of age, I lost my mom, who was age thirty-four at the time. I suffered a stroke at age thirty-four, the same age when my mom passed away. It was a full circle moment for me as it changed my whole life. I made the choice that the stroke would have no power over me. At that point, I went from a stroke victim to a stroke survivor. I learned to use it as a superpower and be grateful for the experience. I went through physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. As part of my mental and emotional recovery, I decided to work with a coach. As a result, I felt empowered to speak my message by starting a business focused on coaching and speaking.”

A notable accomplishment along that way was a recognition that she received in 2021. She was a finalist for Impact Woman of the Year for The American Heart Association.

One avenue that Jennifer seeks to expand into is podcasting. “I have partnered with a podcast company called PeopleForward Network,” explains Jennifer. “We’re working on supporting those companies and leaders that have a growth culture and implement tools to help support their employees on every level.”

“You have everything within you to help get you to where you want to go,” concludes Jennifer. “You just need to have an open mind and be willing to go where you didn’t think you had to go, to break free and experience peace and freedom in your life. It’s possible!”

Close Up Radio will feature Jennifer Lynn Chapman in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday February 13th at 3pm Eastern

For more information, please visit https://justcommitcoaching.com/