Aircraft Electrification Market Estimated to Attain $21.8 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of 13.5% | Future Trend & Growth

Aircraft Electrification Market

Increasing need for cleaner and quieter aircraft, rise in demand for electrical components in aircraft

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Aircraft Electrification Market by Component (Batteries, Fuel Cells, Electric Actuators, Generators, Motors, Power Electronics, Distribution Devices, and Others), by Application (Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion, and Energy Storage), by Technology (More Electric, Hybrid Electric, and Fully Electric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global aircraft electrification industry generated $6.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $21.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2032.

There is a growing demand for aircraft electrification due to the need for more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft, the demand for lower operating costs, and advancements in electric propulsion and energy storage technologies. Aircraft electrification is the need to reduce the environmental impact of aviation. Electric propulsion systems produce fewer emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based systems, making them a more environmentally friendly option. For instance, in 2020, Airbus revealed three concepts for hydrogen-powered aircraft that could enter service by 2035. These planes would offer a more sustainable and efficient solution for the aviation industry.

Prime determinants of growth

The global aircraft electrification market is driven by factors such as increasing need for cleaner and quieter aircraft, rise in demand for electrical components in aircraft, and advancement in electric aircraft propulsion systems. However, high voltage and thermal issues of aircraft electrical systems and high capital requirements are hampering the aircraft electrification market growth.

In recent years, the US government has actively encouraged the creation and use of aircraft electrification technologies. The Electric Aircraft Safety and Sustainability Initiative, a new initiative of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that intends to facilitate the safe integration of electric aircraft into the national airspace system, was unveiled in 2021. The Center of Excellence for Electric Propulsion and Energy Storage, a partnership between the FAA and various institutions focused on improving electric propulsion technology, is one of the efforts that the FAA has formed to encourage the development of electric aviation technologies. The US government has also provided funding for the development of electric and hybrid electric aircraft through initiatives such as the Small Business Innovation Research program and the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program.

Based on application, the power generation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global aircraft electrification market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in global air traffic and the need for optimized performance delivery encourages the shift of the aviation industry toward electric power generation systems. However, the energy storage segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the private organizations and government agencies have been developing advanced energy storage systems for keeping up with the aviation market trends.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐬-𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐀𝐄 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐗, 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐤.𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aircraft electrification market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in investment, and R&D activities among the civil, defense, and commercial aviation industries for developing power electronics, high-density electric motors and other technological advancements in the aviation industry.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By component, the Fuel Cells segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the Energy Storage segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By technology, the Fully Electric segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

