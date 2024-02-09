Kelp forests are threatened by ocean warming, yet effects of co-occurring drivers such as CO 2 are rarely considered when predicting their performance in the future. In Australia, the kelp Ecklonia radiata forms extensive forests across seawater temperatures of approximately 7–26°C. Cool-edge populations are typically considered more thermally tolerant than their warm-edge counterparts but this ignores the possibility of local adaptation. Moreover, it is unknown whether elevated CO 2 can mitigate negative effects of warming. To identify whether elevated CO 2 could improve thermal performance of a cool-edge population of E. radiata, we constructed thermal performance curves for growth and photosynthesis, under both current and elevated CO 2 (approx. 400 and 1000 µatm). We then modelled annual performance under warming scenarios to highlight thermal susceptibility. Elevated CO 2 had minimal effect on growth but increased photosynthesis around the thermal optimum. Thermal optima were approximately 16°C for growth and approximately 18°C for photosynthesis, and modelled performance indicated cool-edge populations may be vulnerable in the future. Our findings demonstrate that elevated CO 2 is unlikely to offset negative effects of ocean warming on the kelp E. radiata and highlight the potential susceptibility of cool-edge populations to ocean warming.

Britton D., Layton C., Mundy C. N., Brewer E. A., Gaitán-Espitia J. D., Beardall J., Raven J. A. & Hurd C. L., 2024. Cool-edge populations of the kelp Ecklonia radiata under global ocean change scenarios: strong sensitivity to ocean warming but little effect of ocean acidification. Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences 291(2015): 20232253. doi: 10.1098/rspb.2023.2253. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related