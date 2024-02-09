Ukraine Energy Support Fund delivers excavators to repair damaged energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhya region

The EU-supported Ukraine Energy Support Fund has delivered excavators to restore damaged energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, a frontline region in eastern Ukraine.

The excavators will help to speed up the restoration of a stable power grid after war damage. The machines will be used to clear the routes of high-voltage transmission lines to protect the networks from damage, as well as to install electricity poles, repair cable lines, and protect and reinforce substations.

The vehicles are part of a larger package of vehicles and other urgently needed material by this and other distribution network operators procured under the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial support for repairing Ukrainian energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to maintain the functioning of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-shared by the European Commission, and collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors.

Find out more

Press release