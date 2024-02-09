Submit Release
Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Moldova

The EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova invites young graduates interested in international relations to apply for a funded traineeship of six months within its Political, Press and Information Section. 

The Delegation has two openings available and is interested for one trainee starting in April 2024 and one in July 2024.

The Political, Press and Information Section closely monitors the country’s progress with the EU integration process in the context of the European Council’s decision in December 2023 to open accession negotiations. It also monitors, analyses and reports political, economic and social developments in the country.

The applicant should have at least a Bachelor’s degree in political science, international relations, economics or law, while a Master’s degree or other post-Bachelor studies in the relevant fields are an asset. She/he should also have a demonstrated interest in European Union policies, international cooperation or regional politics.

Excellent knowledge of English and fluency in Romanian are required, fluency in Russian is an asset.

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant of €600 to cover living expenses. All costs related to travels, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

The deadline for applications is 23 February.

