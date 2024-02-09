Armenia’s biggest winter festival welcomes everyone on 24 February – with EU support

The latest edition of Armenia’s biggest winter festival -46°C, supported by the European Union, is scheduled to take place this year on 24 February.

The festival will take place in Amasia, one of Shirak’s northern settlements.

The event provides an opportunity to plunge into winter adventures, go skiing, snowboarding, sledging and feel the pleasant winter atmosphere.

The festival is implemented with the support of the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Armenia and supported by the EU-funded LEAD4Shirak programme.

