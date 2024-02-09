Ukraine: EU4IBM-Resilience project delivers specialised equipment for rehabilitation of wounded border guards 

The EU4IBM-Resilience project, funded by the EU, has delivered specialised equipment for the rehabilitation of wounded border guards to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The equipment, totalling €200,000, was delivered to three hospitals of the State Border Guard Service, enabling a full cycle of physical rehabilitation.

The cryotherapy machine reduces pain and shortens the circumference of the treated areas. The exoskeleton helps to improve the mobility of people with muscular dystrophy and traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, and the adaptable kinesio-trainer strengthens muscles and improves flexibility. A dynamic verticaliser helps patients regain independent gait, while the adjustable rehabilitation ladder trains gait, improves balance and develops lower limb strength.

Each delivery also included training for medical staff to ensure effective use of the equipment.

