Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,077 in the last 365 days.

SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Date of 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) (the “Company”), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that the Company will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on Monday, June 3, 2024. The board of directors established the close of business on Thursday, March 28, 2024, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Annual Meeting, which will take place in-person in the auditorium at One Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, New York beginning at 10:00am ET.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2023, SL Green held interests in 58 buildings totaling 32.5 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.8 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

SLG – GEN

PRESS CONTACT
slgreen@berlinrosen.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Date of 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more