Inteleos Announces 2024 Board of Directors
Board Brings Extensive Experience Across Healthcare To Support Inteleos’ Mission
ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, today announced its Board of Directors. Inteleos' new Board is composed of a diverse mix of leaders with deep experience in global healthcare, technology, business and finance.
“We are very pleased to welcome six current Board Members - some to new roles - as well as our newest board members, a few of whom have served Inteleos’ councils for some time,” said Inteleos CEO Dale Cyr. “This stellar group of professionals are dedicated to the advancement of global quality patient care, lifelong learning and to the latest technological advances in medicine and business.”
The new Board will leverage its expertise to help Inteleos advance its mission to fuel the global health community to ensure equitable access to quality care.
As of January 1, 2024, the Inteleos Board includes:
Board Executives
-
Luciana Young, MD, FAHA, FACC FASE - Chair
Professor of Pediatrics, Univeristy of Washington School of Medicine, Director of Echocardiography, Seattle Children’s Hospital
-
Teresa Bieker, MHA, RDMS, RDCS, RVT - Vice Chair
Radiology Quality Manager at University of Colorado Hospital, UCHealth
-
Ian Necus - Treasurer
Principal Consultant, Shields Advisory
-
Tricia Turner, RDMS, RVT, FSDMS - Secretary
Assistant Director of Education and Program Director Diagnostic Medical Sonography South Hills School of Business & Technology, State College, PA
Board Directors
- Neil Sahota - Chief Executive Officer, ACSI Labs.
-
Raymond Russell, III, MD, PhD, FACC, MASNC
Professor of Medicine, Warren Alpert School of Medicine, Brown University
-
Carrie Hayes,MHS, PA-C, RDMS, RVT
Interventional Radiology Physician Assistant, Medford Radiology Group/Oregon Interventional Radiology
-
Vera Zlidar, MHS
Technical Director, Global Health, The Kaizen Company
-
Ernesto Brauer, MD, RDMS, RDCS, ASCeXAM, CCMeXAM, FACP, FCCP, D, ABSM
Medical Informaticist, Advocate Aurora Healthcare, St. Luke’s Hospital
-
Joshua Robinson,MD, FASE, FSCMR
Section Head, Cardiac Imaging, Director, Bicuspid Aortic Valve Program, Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Associate Professor of Pediatrics & Radiology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
-
Leah Jolly, MSAH, RVT, RPh
Assistant Professor of Vascular Technology, Oregon Institute of Technology
About Inteleos
Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that fuels the global health community to ensure access to quality care. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and thePoint-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ (PCA) which together represents more than 134,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.
