Evidence from Berlin makes the case for urban green spaces: up to 3°C cooler in a heatwave

Just over half of the world’s population live in cities, and with 2023 being the hottest year on record, the cultural melting pots of the world are beginning to feel like they are actually melting. Our recent work in the Berlin-Brandenburg area on adaptation to heat stress hammers home some truths - greener is better. It also points to the ways in which vulnerable populations are already being disadvantaged when it comes to extreme heat.

Cities are particularly vulnerable to heat stress due to the urban heat island effect. Surface sealing, a lack of vegetation, and energy consumption mean that it feels hotter in urban areas than in their natural surrounds. Because urbanisation is on the rise, along with global temperatures, heat stress in cities is expected to further intensify.

Berlin is no exception. Its population is projected to grow about 5% by 2040, with the age group of 65 to 80 year olds to grow faster than younger groups. The average age is expected to rise. And we know that vulnerable population groups, such as 65 and above, are especially at risk due to persistent heat.

"Heat protection is particularly important in an aging society, as high temperatures can exacerbate many diseases, particularly cardiovascular ones. Therefore, climate protection and adaptation also serve the public’s health." - Pankow District Mayor Cordelia Koch

Along with VITO and BUUR (part of Sweco) we set about to understand how stress is already impacting Berlin, and how this will progress at higher levels of warming in the future.

First, it’s clear that extreme heat is something that Berliners are already dealing with at current levels of warming. We can see from our modelling that large, vegetation-free areas like parking lots and building complexes create unfavourable microclimates with high temperatures. Conversely, areas with continuous green canopy and mature urban trees provide the best protection.

The significant temperature difference between sealed and green areas is vividly illustrated in the depiction of Alexanderplatz during the hottest point of a sample day in July 2019 in the middle of a European heatwave. We see that the few parks in the vicinity clearly serve as “cooling” zones.

