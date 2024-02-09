Submit Release
From Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

AZERBAIJAN, February 9 - 09 February 2024, 12:12

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency Mr. President,

I am honored to convey to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election to the high office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am pleased to note the strong relations existing between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). I assure Your Excellency of my keen desire to enhance these relations for our mutual benefit.

The OIC is confident that Azerbaijan, under Your Excellency's wise leadership, will maintain its unwavering support to the just causes of the OIC.

I pray to Allah the Almighty to grant Your Excellency success in your noble endeavor in the service of your great country.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration and regards.

 

Hissein Brahim Taha

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

