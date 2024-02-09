Rainwear Market is Likely to Grow At a CAGR of 6.0% Through 2030, Reaching US$ 1,862.6 Million From 2021-2030

Rainwear Market

The jackets segment held the highest share, accounting for 36.3% of the global rainwear market.

North America held the major share in the market, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏,𝟎𝟒𝟓.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏,𝟖𝟔𝟐.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Rainwear Market by Product Type, Material, End-Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Apparels are those garments that feature and perform multiple functions apart from just their aesthetics and basic protection of the wearer. Rainwear has been gaining importance as a fashion statement, particularly among millennial men and women. The color-blocking street style trends are increasing and gaining strong ground in the market. Moreover, water-repellant trench coats and transparent lace raincoats are becoming popular due to innovative designs. Hence, the rainwear market is estimated to witness significant rainwear market growth during the forecast period.

High prices and significant popularity of rainwear’s product lead to the advent of counterfeit brands, which are usually prevalent in developing economies where customers are highly price-sensitive. This factor hampers the sale of existing original rainwear products in these economies.

On the basis of material, polyester fabric material is less expensive and its manufacturing involves less time. Polyester fabric material is most commonly used in various countries. It is considered as a sustainable alternative for people who do not prefer nylon and other material. Owing to large range of applications and advantages of such type of material, this segment is expected to exhibit a considerable growth rate.

On the basis of product type, the jackets segment was the highest contributor to the market. and is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period. Rain jackets are very popular among working professionals, youngsters, athletes, camping and hiking groups, bikers, among others.

Region-wise, North America dominated the rainwear market in 2020, and is expected to sustain its dominance during the rainwear market forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the rainwear market in the region are high purchasing capacity of majority of the population and high demand for luxury and superior quality products.

The players operating in the global rainwear market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share and increase profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Fox Umbrellas Ltd, Prince Rainwear Pvt. Ltd, The North Face, Patagonia, Black Diamond Equipment, Wildcraft, NZ Seasonal Wear Private Limited, Stutterheim, Columbia Sportswear Company, and Ducktail Raincoats.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Rainwear Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Rainwear Market.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬:

○ Analyze consumer preferences regarding style, functionality, and sustainability in rainwear. Are consumers more inclined towards fashionable rainwear or performance-driven gear?

○ Identify emerging trends such as the preference for eco-friendly materials, versatile designs, and customizable options.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

○ Evaluate advancements in fabric technology, such as water-resistant coatings, breathable membranes, and lightweight materials, which enhance the performance of rainwear.

○ Explore innovations in design, including ergonomic fits, packability, and multifunctional features that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬:

○ Assess the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly rainwear options made from recycled materials, organic fabrics, or biodegradable components.

○ Consider how companies are implementing environmentally friendly practices throughout their supply chains, including manufacturing processes and packaging.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

○ Segment the market based on demographics, including age, gender, income levels, and geographical locations, to identify specific target markets with varying preferences and demands.

○ Explore niche markets such as outdoor enthusiasts, urban commuters, and travelers who require specialized rainwear solutions tailored to their activities.

𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

○ Monitor economic indicators such as disposable income levels, consumer spending patterns, and overall market sentiment, as these factors influence purchasing decisions within the rainwear industry.

○ Consider the impact of economic downturns or recessions on consumer behavior and their willingness to invest in rainwear products.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭::

