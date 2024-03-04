The Dairy Alliance Goes “Beyond the Table” for National Nutrition Month
Educates consumers on informed choices and sustainable nutrition practicesATLANTA, GA, USA , March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From farm to table, The Dairy Alliance, a leader in the dairy industry in raising awareness about the nutritional advantages of milk, is embarking “Beyond the Table” for National Nutrition Month this March! Led by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, this national observance unfolds with a captivating theme for the year – "Beyond the Table." The Dairy Alliance will be supporting this initiative throughout the Southeast, which addresses the farm-to-fork aspect of nutrition, including practical tips on how to eat healthy on-the-go, how to maintain a healthy diet on a budget, and how to make mindful choices for the environment.
"National Nutrition Month not only encourages us to make informed dietary choices but also shines a spotlight on the dedication of dairy farmers who work tirelessly to provide us with nutritious and sustainable dairy products.” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance.
The Dairy Alliance aims to foster a culture of informed and sustainable nutrition in the region. This reflects the organization’s commitment to creating a community where individuals are not only well-informed about their dietary choices but also actively engaged in practices that contribute to the long-term well-being of both themselves and the environment.
"As an organization, we are proud to take charge of leading the 'Beyond the Table' initiative,” Laura Buxenbaum, MPH, RD, LDN, Senior Director, Health & Wellness at The Dairy Alliance. “We're here to guide and educate, helping people see beyond the basics and particularly appreciate the unique goodness of dairy. It's not just about what's on your plate; it's about how dairy can make a positive impact on your health and beyond.”
The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
