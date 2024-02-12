The Association of Related Churches Announces ARC Launch Coaching Webinar

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) will host an upcoming ARC Launch Coaching Webinar led by Chad Veach on Wednesday, February 21.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) seeks to see a life-giving church planted in every community throughout the world. The aim of the organization is to provide as much support and resources to those who desire to lead these projects and start new ARC churches worldwide.

To that end, The Association of Related Churches will be hosting an upcoming ARC Launch Coaching Webinar to provide more information and guidance to those going through the launch process.

"We at ARC Churches want every one of our new church planters to not only survive, but thrive," said Dino Rizzo, the executive director at the Association of Related Churches. "We help them do this by creating new and innovative ways to help support them. Our upcoming webinar is another example of how we do that."

The webinar will be held on Wednesday, February 21, at 2 p.m. ET. It will be led by Chad Veach, who, along with his wife Julia, launched Zoe Church in Los Angeles back in 2014.

While the ARC Launch Coach Webinars are typically reserved for ARC church planters who are going through the process of starting a new church, anyone is welcome to attend this webinar. And it is free to attend.

"Pastor Chad Veach is going to be sharing some incredible principles about launching and pastoring a strong church," said Dino Rizzo. "Attendees are going to receive some world-class training for them and for their team, which they can use to help them grow. It's also a great opportunity to get a vibe and feel of what church planting is and what the Association of Related Churches is all about."

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a cooperative of independent churches from different backgrounds, networks, and denominations who strategically resource pastors and church planters to help them reach people with the message of Jesus.

The organization exists to see a thriving church in every community, and it provides resources, support, guidance, and even matching funds to help new ARC church planters do this.

New church planters can receive world-class in-person and online training from other leaders and pastors who have gone through the process before. The entire ARC Launch training process provides people with the nuts and bolts of starting a church with the Association of Related Churches.

New planters of ARC churches are also connected with a coach in their region. This coach helps guide them through the process as they build out a launch plan and then start to put it into practice.

Registration for the ARC Launch Coaching Webinar with Chad Veach is now open and can be completed at the ARC website here.

About the Association of Related Churches

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches globally.

