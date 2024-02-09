Macau New Neighbourhood Chinese New Year holiday arrangements

MACAU, February 9 - Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) show flats in Hengqin will remain open over the Chinese New Year holiday, the general public are welcome to take the MNN shuttle bus from Hengqin Port to visit the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the sales centre in Hengqin will be closed for three days from 10 February to 12 February. Business will resume on 13 February.