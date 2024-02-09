Prayers and messages of support for The King and those who are sick

Following the news shared by Buckingham Palace that His Majesty the King is being treated for cancer, bishops and churches have shared messages of good wishes and prayer for the health of the king, as well as others who are living with cancer or affected by a cancer diagnosis.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4’s ‘World at One’ the Archbishop of York spoke of the role the King’s faith will play during this time, saying: “I think I felt straight away, his faith will sustain him through this.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury shared in a post on X (formerly Twiiter) that he was “…praying for the King and his family – for God’s comfort and strength in the weeks and months to come. I wish His Majesty a swift and full recovery.”

The Bishop of Bath and Wells also spoke to BBC Somerset about the King’s diagnosis.

Further messages of support were shared by bishops including the Bishop of Worcester, John Inge, who added “May the healing touch of Jesus be on His servant King Charles to enable to swift and full recovery.”

The Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally, wrote: “Praying for His Majesty, for his treatment, and the Royal family as they support him.” and the Bishop of Newcastle, Helen-Ann Hartley posted “Our prayers and best wishes for His Majesty from @NclDiocese”

The Bishop of Chester, Mark Tanner, wrote: “Along with many others, praying for His Majesty the King this evening, and also for all who are affected by a cancer diagnosis”.

The Bishop of Blackburn, Philip North, who wrote “Like many others I will be praying for King Charles and his family in the coming days. May he swiftly return to the life of service at which he so excels.”

And the Bishop of Norwich, Graham Usher, who wrote “As with many other people, I’m concerned to hear about HM The King’s cancer diagnosis and assure him and The Queen of my prayers at this time, as well as those of people across The Diocese of Norwich. May the healing touch of God in Jesus be his.”

Other bishops added words of thanks to The King for his openness about his condition. The Bishop of Rochester, Jonathan Gibbs, in a message to his diocese, said “King Charles’s openness about his condition has been welcomed by many and will hopefully encourage people to seek help and advice if they are concerned about their own condition.”

You can read a prayer for His Majesty The King or participate in an online service of Evening Prayer during which prayers for The King will be said.

Merciful God,

we entrust to your tender care

those who are ill or in pain,

knowing that whenever danger threatens

your everlasting arms are there to

hold them safe.

Comfort and heal them,

and restore them to health and strength;

through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen