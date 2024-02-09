Synchronous Motor Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2023 – 2032

Allied Analytics

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A synchronous motor is an alternate current motor in which at a steady state the rotation of the shaft is synchronized with the frequency of the supply current. The integral number of alternate current cycles is exactly equal to the rotation period. The major components of the synchronous motor are the stator and rotor. The stator is stationary and carries the armature winding of the motor, while the motor rotates at the same speed as that of a rotating magnetic field and carries the field windings, therefore, it is called the synchronous motor. Synchronous motors are used where precise and constant speed is required such as positioning machines, robot actuators, and servomotors.

The increase in demand for electricity is a major driver of the global synchronous motor market. The advantages of the synchronous motor such as power factor correction, high efficiency, and optimum energy consumption are boosting its demand, globally, thereby augmenting the market growth. However, synchronous motors require direct current excitation, which must be supplied from external sources, as it is not self-starting motors; this acts as the major restraint of the synchronous motor market.

The global synchronous motor market trends are as follows:

High demand for low energy consumption is met by synchronous motors; hence the market is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In addition, synchronous motors have high precision at constant speed; hence, they have wide applications in the industrial sector. Moreover, they are used in timing applications such as tape recorders, record players, and ball mills in which the motor has to operate at a precise speed.

Key Synchronous Motor Market Segments:

Synchronous Motor Market By Mount

Horizontal

Vertical

Synchronous Motor Market By Application

Mining

Constant speed

Tape recorders

Others

Synchronous Motor Market By End User

Oil & gas industry

Petrochemicals

Metal

Paper

Pulp

Others

Synchronous Motor Market By Region

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Ndec Corporation

General Electric

Bosch Group

Johnson Electric Holding Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Rockwell Automation

ABB Limited

Emerson Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Arc Systems Inc.

COVID-19 impact analysis

- The temporary shutdown of production activities in electronics, paper, pulp, and oil & gas industries will lead to a temporary downfall in the demand for synchronous motors.

- Extended lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19 notably affected the mining and oil & gas industries, owing to social distancing norms. This further led to low production of synchronous motors for industrial applications

- Large dependency on China for various time switches and synchronous motors negatively impacted the market growth globally.

- Moreover, new government restrictions on imports from China reduced the production rate in the Chinese market, thus hampering the global market growth.

Key benefits of the report

- This study presents the analytical depiction of the global synchronous motor market industry along with the current trends and market estimation to determine the imminent investment pockets.

- The report represents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the synchronous motor market.

- The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the market growth scenario.

- The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competition and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

- This report helps users in comprehending the key product segments and their future.

